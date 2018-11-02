Mizoram and Telangana Assembly elections 2018 candidate list: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the list of 24 candidates for Mizoram and 28 candidates for Telangana assembly elections. The party also released the first list of 177 candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan will contest from Budhni while state ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia will contest from Datia and Shivpuri respectively, the ANI reported.

The BJP, which is upbeat after ousting the CPI(M) from Tripura, is keen on making inroads in the Congress-ruled Mizoram. Polls to 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on November 28, 2018, and the campaigning for the Assembly elections is in full swing, though the notification for polling to the 40-member House is yet to be issued.

According to the Election Commission, the gazette notification for Mizoram Assembly poll is scheduled on November 2 and the last date for filing nominations is November 9. The date for scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for November 12 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 14. The counting of votes in Mizoram will take place on December 11 along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the poll body said.

Telangana Assembly elections

The Election Commission has announced that the state of Telangana will undergo Assembly elections in a single phase on December 7, 2018. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 11. The 119-seat Telangana Assembly will see a triangular contest among the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. K Chandrasekhar Rao, the reigning Chief Minister of Telangana, has been the head of the state ever since it was founded on June 2, 2014.

Comparatively, the BJP has insignificant influence in the state given that its current strength in the 119-seat Assembly stands at just 5. Even the Congress didn’t fare so well in the 2014 Telangana Assembly elections, the Rahul Gandhi-led party garnered a mere 13 seats.

