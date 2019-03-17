BJP releases list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections: BJP released the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. The party announced the candidates for 123 seats in Andhra and 54 in Arunachal.

BJP releases list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections: The BJP on Sunday released the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. The party announced the candidates for 123 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 54 in Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, the YSR Congress announced the names of candidates for 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The polling in the state would be conducted in the first phases on April 11

The Andhra Legislative Assembly is comprised of 176 seats, while Arunachal Legislative Assembly has 60 seats.

BJP releases its list of candidates for the 54 seats of Arunachal Pradesh for upcoming legislative assembly elections pic.twitter.com/iOZ2CEx156 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019

BJP releases its list of candidates for the 123 seats of Andhra Pradesh for upcoming legislative assembly elections pic.twitter.com/A3kkwBhQI8 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019

