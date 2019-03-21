BJP releases list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections: The BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in two north-eastern states - Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The polls in two states will be held along with Lok Sabha elections.

BJP releases list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections: The BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in two north-eastern states – Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The polls in two states will be held along with Lok Sabha elections. BJP Party has announced six names for Arunachal Pradesh and 12 for Sikkim elections. BJP leader Kripa Babu has been given ticket from capital Itanagar.

Bharatiya Janata Party releases list of 18 candidates for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections; 6 names from Arunachal Pradesh and 12 from Sikkim. pic.twitter.com/XjEIeaLdt8 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2019

Here is the list of candidates and their constituencies:



Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar-Kripa Babu

Doimukh-Tana Hali

Nyapin-Bamang Felix

Tali-Thaji Gichak Kiogi

Sikkim

Gyalshing Barnyak-Bhanu Bhakta Sharma

Rinchenpong-Sancho Lepcha

Daramding-RT Lepcha

Melli-Bhola Chauhan

Khandong-Singtam-SB Karki

West Pendam-Birendra Poudyali

Rehnock-Bharat Dulal

Chujachen-Mohan Gurung

Namcheybung-Devi Basnett

Martam Rumtek-Jigdal Bhutia

Arithang-DB Chauhan

Gangtok-YT Lepcha

Arunachal Pradesh assembly comprises of 60 seats, while Sikkim assembly has 32 seats. In the last assembly election in Sikkim, Sikkim Democratic Front secured 22 seats while Sikkim Krantikari Morcha got 10 seats. Both BJP and Congress had failed to open their accounts.

In the last state election in Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress managed to win 42 seats, BJP secured 11, People’s Party of Arunachal got five and Independent candidates bagged two.

The assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh would be held in the first phase on April 11 along with Lok Sabha poll. BJP had announced the list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh national elections.

