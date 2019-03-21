BJP releases list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections: The BJP has released the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in two north-eastern states – Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The polls in two states will be held along with Lok Sabha elections. BJP Party has announced six names for Arunachal Pradesh and 12 for Sikkim elections. BJP leader Kripa Babu has been given ticket from capital Itanagar.
Here is the list of candidates and their constituencies:
Arunachal Pradesh
Itanagar-Kripa Babu
Doimukh-Tana Hali
Nyapin-Bamang Felix
Tali-Thaji Gichak Kiogi
Sikkim
Gyalshing Barnyak-Bhanu Bhakta Sharma
Rinchenpong-Sancho Lepcha
Daramding-RT Lepcha
Melli-Bhola Chauhan
Khandong-Singtam-SB Karki
West Pendam-Birendra Poudyali
Rehnock-Bharat Dulal
Chujachen-Mohan Gurung
Namcheybung-Devi Basnett
Martam Rumtek-Jigdal Bhutia
Arithang-DB Chauhan
Gangtok-YT Lepcha
Arunachal Pradesh assembly comprises of 60 seats, while Sikkim assembly has 32 seats. In the last assembly election in Sikkim, Sikkim Democratic Front secured 22 seats while Sikkim Krantikari Morcha got 10 seats. Both BJP and Congress had failed to open their accounts.
In the last state election in Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress managed to win 42 seats, BJP secured 11, People’s Party of Arunachal got five and Independent candidates bagged two.
The assembly elections in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh would be held in the first phase on April 11 along with Lok Sabha poll. BJP had announced the list of candidates for Arunachal Pradesh national elections.
