BJP Releases Revised List of Candidates for First Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday unveiled its revised list of 15 candidates for the first phase of polling. This announcement follows the party’s decision to withdraw its initial list of 44 candidates, which had caused some confusion as it included candidates for all three phases of the election.

The initial list, which was quickly retracted, featured candidates for the second and third phases as well. The revised list, however, is focused exclusively on the first phase, with voting scheduled to take place on September 18.

J&K elections in three phases

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be held in three phases. The second phase is set for September 25, while the final phase will occur on October 1. The updated list of candidates includes seven individuals from the Kashmir Valley and eight from the Jammu region, reflecting the party’s strategic approach to the region’s electoral landscape.

According to party sources, the decision to issue a revised list was made to ensure clarity and focus on the first phase of the elections. The new list reflects a more targeted approach, with the BJP aiming to secure significant support in both the Kashmir Valley and Jammu regions.

Kashmir Valley Candidates:

Shokwat Gayoor Andrabi (Pampore)

(Pampore) Arshid Bhat (Rajpora)

(Rajpora) Javed Ahmed Qadri (Shopian)

(Shopian) Rafiq Wani (Anantnag West)

(Anantnag West) Syed Wajahat (Anantnag)

(Anantnag) Sofi Yousuf (Srigufwara)

(Srigufwara) Veer Saraf (Shangus)

Jammu Region Candidates:

Tariq Keen (Inderwal)

(Inderwal) Shagun Parihar (Kishtwar)

(Kishtwar) Sunil Sharma (Padder-Nagseni)

(Padder-Nagseni) Daleep Singh Parihar (Bhaderwah)

(Bhaderwah) Gajay Singh Rana (Doda)

(Doda) Shakti Raj Parihar (Doda West)

(Doda West) Rakesh Thakur (Ramban)

(Ramban) Salim Bhat (Banihal)

Spotlight on Shagun Parihar

One of the noteworthy candidates on the list is Shagun Parihar, a new face for the BJP. Shagun’s entry into politics is marked by a personal tragedy—her father, Ajit Parihar, and uncle, Anil Parihar, both BJP affiliates, were tragically killed by terrorists in Kishtwar on November 1, 2018, while returning from their shop. Her candidacy is seen as a significant gesture by the party to honor the sacrifices made by her family and to continue their political legacy.

In the 2014 assembly elections, the Kishtwar constituency was won by Sunil Sharma, who defeated National Conference leader and former minister Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo. This time, however, Sharma has been fielded from the newly created Padder-Nagseni constituency, one of six new assembly segments added to the Jammu region following the delimitation process.

The final delimitation report, released on May 5, 2022, increased the total number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir to 90, with six new seats added to Jammu and one to Kashmir. This report officially took effect on May 20, 2022, reshaping the political landscape of the region.

Upcoming elections

The upcoming elections are particularly significant as they mark the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in nearly a decade. The last assembly election, held in 2014, led to the formation of a coalition government between the BJP and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) on March 1, 2015, with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed serving as chief minister.

As the region prepares for these crucial elections, the BJP’s revised list of candidates reflects its determination to secure a strong foothold in both the Kashmir Valley and Jammu regions, signaling a strategic approach to the evolving political dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir.