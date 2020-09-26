BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday announced the names of the party's new national office-bearers. Tejasvi Surya, an MP from Karnataka, has been appointed as Yuva Morcha President and Rajkumar Chahar as Kisan Morcha President.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday announced the names of the party’s new national office-bearers. Dr Raman Singh, Mukul Roy, Annapurna Devi, Baijyant Jay Panda are among those appointed as national vice presidents of the party.

While Tejasvi Surya, an MP from Karnataka, has been appointed as Yuva Morcha President and Rajkumar Chahar as Kisan Morcha President. Bhupendra Yadav, Kailash Vijayvargiya, CT Ravi are among those appointed as national general secretary of the party. The reorganisation comes ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections.

Extending wishes to the new team members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was confident they would uphold the glorious tradition of their Party of serving the people of India selflessly and with dedication.

Congratulations and best wishes to the new team. I am confident they will uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving the people of India selflessly and with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor and marginalised. https://t.co/5beiCTkcsA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2020

The new team announced by BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday has former chief ministers of states, where the party lost assembly polls in the last nearly two years, as national vice presidents.

While former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje continue as national vice presidents, former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has now been appointed vice president.

Party sources said senior leaders have been accommodated to posts matching their stature. The appointments also indicate that the party wants to use the services and experience of these senior leaders in the party organisation and take their guidance and suggestions on important issues.

Eight months after assuming office, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has announced a new team on Saturday. Major revamps were expected in the team. Moreover, women and youth were expected to be given an opportunity in the new structure, sources predicted earlier.

Nadda took over as party president in January this year. He was unanimously elected national president of the party at the culmination of the party’s organisational poll process.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became party’s working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections.

With names of several senior leaders like Ram Madhav, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey and P Muralidhar Rao missing from the new list of national office bearers announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Saturday, speculation is rife that an imminent union cabinet reshuffle is on the cards.

Several other senior leaders like Uma Bharati, Om Mathur, Prabhat Jha, Vinay Sahastrabhuddhe, Shyam Jaju and Avinash Rai Khanna are also missing from the new national team.

Sources said a Cabinet expansion could take place in the next few weeks or after the Bihar Assembly polls. A few of these leaders are likely to be accommodated in the new cabinet.

Party sources said that leaders from several key states like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana are expected to be accommodated in the expansion as the BJP aims to grow in these states in the future.

It is also learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also rejig the portfolios of several of his ministers. Currently, several ministers have been burdened with multiple portfolios. This may change and some of these may be allocated to the newly inducted ministers, sources added.

The much awaited cabinet reshuffle would be the first such rejig of the Narendra Modi cabinet after it was voted back to power in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

