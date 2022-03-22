After Bhartiya Janata Party's stupendous victory in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, the party's top command has decided to retain the chief ministers for a second term.

After Bhartiya Janata Party’s stupendous victory in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, the party’s top command has decided to retain the chief ministers for a second term. Yogi Adityanth is heading towards a second term and will be sworn in as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh once again on March 25 in Lucknow at 4 pm.

Pramod Sawant has been reinstated as Goa Chief Minister for a second term and will be taking the oath to office in the coming days. After the announcement, Sawant thanked PM Modi and HM Shah for giving him the opportunity to work as the CM of Goa for the next 5 and promised that he’ll do everything possible for the development of the state.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost against a Congress candidate in Uttarakhand’s Khatima constituency, has also been re-elected as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for a second term. He along with BJP leaders met Governor LT Gen Gurmit Singh to stake claim to form a government in the state. His swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 23.

Meanwhile, N Biren Singh took the oath to office on Monday in Imphal as the chief minister of Manipur for the second term. After taking the oath, N Biren Singh said that his government’s first step will be to make Manipur a corruption-free state. He promised to work day and night to wash out corruption from the state. He added that his next step will be to wash out any kind of drug-related matter from the state of Manipur.