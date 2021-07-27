Aam Aadmi Party’s leader of opposition in North MCD Shri Vikas Goyal stated on Tuesday that the BJP-ruled MCD is bringing a scheme to loot Rs. 1,000 cr. in the Standing Committee today. The BJP-ruled MCD proposes to pay the rent of Rs. 18.36 lakh per month to each trommel machine that can be bought for Rs 17.70 lakh. He said that despite paying Rs 100 cr. in the past 18 months, not even 1 gram of garbage has been removed from the Bhalaswa landfill. The BJP- ruled MCD has changed its method of corruption. They will now give Rs 306 per MT of garbage processing to the machines. He further informed that all the machines could have been purchased by the MCD for Rs 80-90 cr., but they want to rent them for Rs 1,000 crore. Aam Aadmi Party will oppose this in the Standing Committee meeting to be held in MCD today.

Shri Vikas Goyal said, “For the past 20 years, the MCD is being ruled by the Bhartiya Janata Party. In these 20 years, the only thing that they have given to the people of Delhi is garbage mountains. They have created three garbage mountains in Delhi’s three different corners, one in Bhalaswa, the other in Ghazipur, and the third one in Okhla. If any person from any state enters Delhi, the first thing that they see is these garbage mountains. About 2 years back the National Green Tribunal Court slammed them and asked them to clear these garbage mountains. To which they replied that they do not have enough money for it. After which, as per the court’s orders, the Delhi Government became the biggest stakeholder. The cleaning of these garbage mountains started when the Delhi government started giving the biggest chunk of money for it.”

He said, “Now since the cleaning started, it has been about 18 months. About 100-125 crores of rupees have already been spent on this cleaning. However, still, not 1 gram of garbage has been removed. About 6 months back too, we held a press conference with proper documents and audit reports to disclose the reality. They have installed many trommel machines- the machines used to process and segregate garbage. The MCD took these machines on rent for 6.30 lakh rupees per month for one machine. This information has been mentioned clearly in the report prepared by their Chief Auditor. This report also clearly states that this machine is available in the market for Rs. 17.70 lakh. So, the machine that they could have bought for Rs. 17.70 lakh from the market, they paid a monthly rent of Rs. 6.30 lakh for it. On the Bhalaswa site alone, 23 machines have been working for the past 18 months. And if you add the South and East MCD’s machines too, then they have been using about 100 such rented machines for the last 18 months. They have already paid the rent of about 100 crores for this while these machines could have been easily bought from the market for 8-10 crore rupees.”

Shri Goyal said, “Despite paying 100 crore rupees, the condition is still so grim that not 1 gram of garbage has been removed from the site. Their Auditor himself has written in this report that corruption of 70-80 crore rupees has taken place and this money has directly gone in the pockets of BJP’s people. Because all the machines that have been installed belong to their relatives after making fake companies. Now, I feel that the BJP has realized that in the next 6-8 months, the BJP is about to be removed from the MCD. So, their corruption is increasing even more and they have now changed their method of robbing people. Today, the Standing Committee will meet at 2 pm to discuss their new proposal.”

He said, “According to their new proposal, now they will not pay the rent of Rs 6.30 lakh per month, instead, they will now pay Rs. 306 per MT of garbage processing. In the proposal itself, it is mentioned that one machine will process at least 6,000 MT of garbage every month. If you calculate this then you’ll realize that according to this each machine will have to be paid Rs. 18.36 lakh per month. Meaning, that instead of the rent of 6.30 lakh that they were giving till now, they will now give Rs. 18.36 lakh per month. They are going to pay Rs. 18.36 lakh per month to rent these machines that can be easily bought for Rs 17.70 lakh. This proposal says that they will rent 79 such machines for the Bhalswa site alone. Even though the removal of this garbage mountain may take 4 years or 8 years, if I do a calculation for approximately 2 years, the rent that comes out is about 350 crores. If you add the East and South MCD as well, then it will be a rent of over 1,000 crore rupees. Whereas if the corporation buys these machines, they can easily buy them for 80-90 crores.”

He further said, “But instead of buying these machines, they are proposing to rent them. So as you can see, today the Bhartiya Janata Party is bringing a scheme for a scam of over 1000 crore rupees in the Standing Committee. These 1000s of crores of rupees will go into the pockets of BJP’s people because all these machines that will be installed belong to their relatives owning fake firms. The BJP has brought a scheme to loot 1000 crore rupees. The Aam Aadmi Party will strongly oppose this in the Standing Committee today. If they do not take this proposal back there, then we will oppose it in the house. From protesting with the public to opposing it in the house, to getting the Delhi Government to investigate this matter- we will do whatever we can to fight this.”