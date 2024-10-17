Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

BJP Ruled States’ CMs In Chandigarh Ahead Of Haryana CM Saini’s Oath Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana's upcoming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

BJP Ruled States’ CMs In Chandigarh Ahead Of Haryana CM Saini’s Oath Ceremony

Several Bharatiya Janata Party ruled state chief ministers on Thursday arrived in Haryana to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at Chandigarh airport and said, “Nayab Singh Saini will continue to focus on the development of the state for the next five years. I want to congratulate the new government and CM Nayab Singh Saini for the historic mandate.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also seen at the airport.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “It is a very big day for Haryana, BJP and for the whole country. My greetings to the people of Haryana on the behalf of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. Many congratulations to the government that is going to be formed under Nayab Singh Saini’s leadership.”

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that the BJP got the blessings of the 36 fraternities of Haryana under the leadership of PM Modi.

“I thank the people of Haryana. They made a decision in their favour. Under the Congress regime, loot, nepotism, corruption, and ‘parchi-kharchi’ were promoted. Haryana rejected Congress and gave a mandate to the BJP,” Pathak said.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also arrived in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat will also take part in the ceremony.

CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Ceremony

Saini will take the oath of office, marking a new chapter for Haryana. The ceremony is scheduled to occur in Panchkula, with all NDA leaders invited to witness the event.

Following the ceremony, a crucial NDA meeting will be held in Chandigarh from 3 PM to 5 PM.

PM Modi to address NDA Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Chandigarh, coinciding with the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana’s upcoming Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

Nayab Singh Saini was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh.
The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced last week. The Congress won 37 seats.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ:  AAP Decides To Focus On Delhi Elections, Unlikely To Contest Jharkhand And Maharashtra

Filed under

CM Nayab Singh Saini cm oath ceremony Haryana Elections nayab singh oath ceremony Politics
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

What Did Narendra Modi Speak With Justin Trudeau On Nijjar’s Killing In G20 Summit?

What Did Narendra Modi Speak With Justin Trudeau On Nijjar’s Killing In G20 Summit?

LIVE: Nayab Singh Saini Take Oath As Haryana CM For Second Time

LIVE: Nayab Singh Saini Take Oath As Haryana CM For Second Time

RG KAR CASE: Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike For Justice In West Bengal Enters 13th Day

RG KAR CASE: Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike For Justice In West Bengal Enters 13th Day

Entertainment

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Who Is India’s Richest Actress? THIS 90s Bollywood Star Has ₹4600 Crore Net Worth!

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Did Liam Payne Predict His Death Days Before He Passed Away?

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Salman Khan’s Ex Somy Ali Invites Lawrence Bishnoi to Zoom Call: ‘Please Share Your Number’

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Heartbreak: Liam Payne Fans Mourn One Direction Star Death In Buenos Aires

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football Club

Tiger Shroff Signs On As A Marquee Player for Mumbai FC : A Local Football

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox