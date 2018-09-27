Sangeet Som, BJP MLA, miraculously escaped a grenade attack at his residence on Thursday morning. As per reports, the accused assailants opened fire at Som's residence, hurled a grenade and later fled from the scene. After the matter was reported, the local police rushed to the spot and initiated a preliminary investigation.

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Sangeet Som, miraculously escaped a grenade attack at his residence on Thursday morning. As per reports, the accused assailants opened fire at Som’s residence, hurled a grenade and later fled from the scene. After the matter was reported, the local police rushed to the spot and initiated a preliminary investigation. while inspecting the area, the police recovered several empty cartridges and an unpinned hand grenade from the incident spot. as per police reports, investigations are underway to identify the accused and the reason behind the attack.

Commenting on the grenade attack, SSP Akhilesh Kumar along with other special officers examined the attack area and a bomb squad was also called in to inspect the area for the presence of other grenades.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer told Hindustan Times that investigation is being carried out from all possible angles to nabe the accused.

As per reports, the BJP MLA from Sardhana enjoys Z category security. The incident reportedly took place at around 1 am when he returned to his Mall Road residence on Thursday. The grenade that was hurled at the BJP MLA did not explode and was later taken into possession by the bomb squad.

Commenting on the attack, BJP MLA Sangeet Som said that some two years back he had received a threat call where the caller said that he would be killed by a grenade.

