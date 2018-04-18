BJP in Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet is undergoing a major overhaul. Although BJP has stated that it's a strategic reshuffle of ministers, the real reasons are speculated to be different from what is being said. BJP has demanded the resignations of their local ministers in J&K after two of the party ministers resigned for supporting the prime accused in Kathua rape case.

The political stakes apparently have changed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Kathua rape case that has just not rocked the state but the entire country. Although the ruling political parties in the Valley have stated they have been planning the Cabinet reshuffle for strategic purposes, the real reason is speculated to be contrary to what has been said. The involvement of a BJP MLA in Unnao rape case and controversial statements by party leaders over an 8-year-old girl’s rape in Kathua are touted to be the prime reasons for the reshuffle.

On Wednesday, BJP J&K chief Sat Sharma played down the rumours of a split between PDP and BJP and reiterated that the coalition is strong as ever. While talking to media, he said, “All our ministers have tendered their resignations to me. We will take decisions on names in the reshuffle after discussions with the Central leaders. As far as our alliance with PDP is concerned, it is as strong as ever.”

The speculation is rife that the coalition between BJP, which has 25 legislators in the 89-seat state Assembly, and PDP, 28 legislators, is on the rocks. It all started when two local BJP ministers – Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga – had to resign after supporting the prime accused in the brutal rape and murder of the 8-year-old. A couple of days later, a meeting was held where BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav asked the local BJP ministers in the J&K cabinet to give in their resignations.

The reported meeting immediately sparked rumours of BJP pulling out of the coalition in the state. However, PDP was quick to clarify that BJP leadership has asked its ministers to hand in their resignations in order to bring in new faces in Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s cabinet, as per sources.

