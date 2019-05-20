BJP claims Kamal Nath govt in Madhya Pradesh lacks majority, writes to Governor Anandiben Patel: The Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections with 114 seats but fell short of the majority mark 116 seats by 2 seats in the 230-member Assembly and the BSP-Samajwadi Party alliance, which bagged three seats extended its support to the Congress to form government in the state only to keep the BJP out of power.

BJP claims Kamal Nath govt in Madhya Pradesh lacks majority, writes to Governor Anandiben Patel: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh is in minority, a day after exit polls predicted massive victory for the ruling BJP in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports said. Staking claim to form government in the state, the BJP also wrote a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel.

The grapevine is abuzz that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati has withdrawn her party’s support to the Kamal Nath government in Madya Pradesh a day after exit polls predicted massive victory for the ruling BJP in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress’s majority will be wobblier in the 230-member assembly if Mayawati decides to withdraw support.

Mayawati had extended her support to the Congress which was locked in a tantalising see-saw battle with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh to keep the saffron party out of power and help Congress form government in the state. The Congress emerged as the single-largest party in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections with 114 seats but fell short of the majority mark 116 seats by 2 seats in the 230-member Assembly.

The BSP had won two seats and the Samajwadi Party one while Independents bagged four seats. BJP was close behind with 109 seats.

Earlier in the day, the BSP clarified that their supremo Mayawati will not be holding any meetings with the leaders of Opposition in Delhi today. However, reports said Mayawati is likely to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday as efforts to form grand alliance gathers pace. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has recently held a flurry of meetings with Opposition leaders to rally support for a grand alliance, is said to have played a key role to bring together the two sides.

In the past, Mayawati had threatened to reconsider support to Kamal Nath government in Madya Pradesh after Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance candidate in Guna Lokendra Singh Rajput openly supported Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Rambai Parihar, the first-time BSP MLA from Pathariya seat of Damoh district of Bundelkhand region, had alleged that some BJP leaders from Bhopal and Bundelkhand were regularly contacting her husband for convincing her to withdraw the support from the newly installed Kamal Nath government in the state.

On June 21, 2008, the BSP had withdrawn outside support to the UPA government. The withdrawal 17 MPs of BSP, reduced the strength of UPA from 307 MPs to 290 MPs slightly higher than minimum 272 required for absolute majority in the Lower House.

