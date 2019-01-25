BJP has said it doesn't decide on veterans' candidature in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, hence both Advani and Joshi will have to take a call whether or not they will be contesting from their respective constituencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to take a call on their candidature in this year’s general elections. With a development of this sort, the party has asserted that it won’t be offering seats to candidates above 75. Although it claims that there’s no ban on 75 plus politicians willing to contest elections and hence that age bar is applicable only to ministers. Currently, both Advani and Joshi are active in politics only through their parliamentary membership and mentorship to their party.

Advani had won the 2014 elections from Gandhinagar, Gujarat while Murli Manohar Joshi who had left his Varanasi constituency for Prime Minister Narendra Modi later won from Kanpur. Citing health concerns other BJP leaders like Sushma Swaraj and Uma Bharti have already withdrawn to contest from their constituencies. However, the party is yet to decide on their candidature. According to sources, it’s still not clear whether Advani or Joshi would be contesting the 2019 polls.

Despite winning the 2014 elections from their respective constituencies leaders like Advani, Joshi, Shanta Kumar, BC Khanduri were not included in Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet. Besides former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani and Joshi were also made members of BJP’s ‘Mardarshak Mandal’ (advisory committee). Interestingly, the committee has never met in the past four years.

Ever since the 2014 elections, things haven’t been normal between Advani and BJP. According to reports, Advani was keen on the post of Lok Sabha Speaker but was passed over for Sumitra Mahajan. On the other hand, Joshi, as the chairman of the parliamentary Estimates Committee, has time and again raised questions on the government’s policies, therefore, discomfiting his party.

