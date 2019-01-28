BJP clarifies on Nitin Gadkari's statement: Without taking anybody's name, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said people like political leaders who sell dreams, but if these dreams aren't realised, then they beat their leaders up politically as well.

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao (right) on Monday said the Congress hasn't done anything for poverty alleviation.

BJP clarifies on Nitin Gadkari’s statement: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Monday said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s comments have been twisted and political brownie points are being scored out of it. To clear the air, Narasimha Rao said Gadkari was hinting towards Congress that only gave slogans of ‘Garibi Hatao’ but didn’t do anything for poverty alleviation and towards Rahul Gandhi who makes empty promises.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s controversial comment, considered to be an indirect attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sparked a debate on Sunday. Without taking anybody’s name, Gadkari said people like political leaders who sell dreams, but if these dreams aren’t realised, then they beat their leaders up politically as well. The gist of Gadkari’s comment ‘promise only if you can deliver’ may adversely affect the election campaign of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has failed to keep its poll promises on several fronts, political analysts say.

GVL Narasimha Rao, BJP: Nitin Gadkari's comments are now being twisted&political benefit being taken out of it. He was hinting towards Congress that only gave slogans of 'Garibi Hatao' but didn't do anything for poverty alleviation & towards Rahul Gandhi who makes empty promises pic.twitter.com/KcGdeI2RN1 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Gadkari’s statement has given the Opposition enough ammo to launch a scathing attack on the BJP. Taking to Twitter, All India Majlise-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, Gadkari is showing the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre the mirror and in a very subtle way.

Addressing an event in Mumbai, Gadkari said: “People like leaders who show them big dreams. But if these dreams are not realised, then they beat them up politically as well. Therefore, one should only commit what they can fulfill (Sapne dikhane waale neta logon ko acche lagte hain,par dikhaye hue sapne agar pure nahi kiye to janta unki pitayi bhi karti hai.Isliye sapne wahi dikhao jo pure ho sakein….Mai sapne dikhane waale mein se nahi hu.Mai jo bolta hu wo 100 per cent danke ki chot par pura hota hai).”

The Union minister also claimed that he doesn’t show people big dreams and does what he talks about.

Earlier, after BJP’s defeats in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Gadkari had created a storm saying leadership should have the tendency to own up defeat and failures. The remarks were construed by many to be directed towards Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More