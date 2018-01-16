Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala today has complained Kerala DGP that CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has committed sedition by giving a speech supporting China. He has also stoked a controversy alleging that the women belonging to minority communities were subjected to atrocities by Army personnel in states where the AFSPA was implemented.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala today has complained Kerala DGP that CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has committed sedition by giving a speech supporting China. According to reports, the leader has allegedly made a controversial remark that was pro-China. The CPI(M) leader has accused that countries like US, Japan, Australia and India have joined hands for attacking China from all sides. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan made these remarks at a recent meeting of the CPI(M) Alaouzha district committee.

“An axis of countries like US, Japan, Australia and India has taken shape for attacking China from all sides’, the CPI(M) leader reportedly told the party conference. According to reports, in a complaint to DGP Loknath Behara today, BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram district president Suresh Kumar said a case should be registered against Kodiyeri for constitutional violation and sedition. The pro-china remark made by state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has stoked a lot of controversies.

CPM's hatred against India and their affection for China exposed yet again! CPM Kerala state secretary says that India,along with other countries,are together attacking China.#LeftInsultsArmy #LeftInsultsIndia pic.twitter.com/awjGizoQwg — KummanamRajasekharan (@Kummanam) January 14, 2018

The statement is going to hurt the unity and integrity of the country, he added. Kodiyeri’s statement is challenging and insulting the Indian Army, who are trying to check Chineses threat in the Doklam region. He has also stoked a controversy alleging that the women belonging to minority communities were subjected to atrocities by Army personnel in states where the AFSPA was implemented. “The AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, and Nagaland to check terrorism. Women, belonging to minority communities, were subjected to atrocities in these states by the Army,” quoted by Outlook as Balakrishnan alleged at a seminar on protection of minorities here yesterday.