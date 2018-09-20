For the Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP may snub Shatrughan Singh and field Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi from the Patna Sahib, say reports. Shatrughan Sinha may face consequences for his continuous critical statements against his own party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the several state and national issues.

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi is likely to contest next Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib in place of Shatrughan Singh, say reports. The current BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha may not get the party ticket to contest the 2019 general polls following his anti-party stand over several issues, the reports added.

Shatrughan Sinha has been lashing out at his own party leaders on several national and state issues. He had also targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi many time for issues like rising fuel prices, Rafale deal, Vijay Mallya escape case on many other issues.

Shatrughan Sinha was sidelined by the BJP and overlooked for a ministerial berth after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, the Short Gun had dropped a hint that he would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib constituency only even if the situation is otherwise.

“The location (constituency) will be the same, even if the situation is otherwise,” Shatrughan Sinha had said.

Shatrughan Sinha has served as the Union Minister in Late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime and serving his native constituency (Patna Sahib) for the second consecutive term as the Lok Sabha member.

A few days ago, Sinha had Tweeted after Vijay Mallya’s claims over meeting with Jaitley before his escape to the UK, “Sir, what’s happening? I don’t want to fish in troubled waters…but whether it is the skyrocketing petrol prices or the high rupee-dollar rate or the Rafale deal…none of these we are being able to resolve… This has led to mass disappointment & anguish. People only want..”

He further added, “…results and not a ‘tu-tu..main- main’ blame game. And to make things worse, the present situation hovering over our heads is like adding neem to an already bitter karela. People feel like Dhritrashtra of Mahabharat and are asking only one question..’Yeh sab kya ho raha hai.”

