BJP leader Shazia Ilmi on Friday confronted a bunch of protesters raising anti-India and anti-Modi slogans in South Korea's Seoul. The mob was carrying Pakistani flags and was opposing India's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi on Sunday grabbed headlines after she confronted a mob of Pakistani supporters, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India in South Korea’ s capital Seoul. A video posted by the ANI showed that a group of protesters, carrying Pakistani flags, were raising anti-India slogans outside the Indian Embassy in Seoul on Friday, August 16, 2019. The people were protesting in the backdrop of Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which provided special status to India for over seven decades.

In the video, doing the rounds on several social media platforms, the protesters can be seen raising Azaadi slogans and terming PM Modi and India as terrorists. Ilmi along with a few other Indians soon reach the spot and can be seen heading towards the group of people protesting and raising slogans against India.

She then starts raising slogans India Zindabad while she tries to tackle the protesters. The video further showed that the local police soon have to interfere as the protesters turned more violent.

#WATCH Seoul, South Korea: BJP and RSS leaders including Shazia Ilmi confront Pakistan supporters raising anti-Modi and anti-India slogans pic.twitter.com/z4zzC5VHSG — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

Shazia Ilmi has also tweeted about the Incident on her official Twitter handle. Describing the incident as 3 vs 300, the BJP leader said the people protesting in Seoul had problem with the abrogation of Article 370, however, that was an internal matter of India.

3 बनाम ३०० सौ। कल 16 अगस्त तीन हिंदुस्तानी नागरिकों ने 300 पाकिस्तानी भीड़ को Korea की राजधानी Seoul में challenge किया। एक उग्र पाकिस्तानी भीड़ काले झंडे और शर्मनाक पोस्टर लिए हुए धारा ३७० हटाने के विपक्ष में एक अभद्रता पूर्ण प्रदर्शन कर रहे 🇮🇳 ज़िंदाबाद @BJP4India @PMOIndia https://t.co/AfPVsdzvSq — Shazia Ilmi (@shaziailmi) August 17, 2019

While responding on the matter, Ilmi has said that it’s important to peacefully register your opposition if somebody had insulted your country or Prime Minister. She added that one should always raise their voices irrespective of the consequences.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App