Reacting to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s anti-BJP remarks at the grand old party’s CWC meeting in Gujarat on Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at the opposition party saying that Congress was spreading untruths from the land of Mahatma Gandhi and appeared nervous ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Javadekar said that Congress was fearing its defeat which was bound to happen in the forthcoming polls.

Addressing media, Javadekar said that opposition should know that their lies were in the public foray already and people know what the truth is. He added opposition party believes lies will be taken as truths if repeated often. However, the Congress party must know that in reality, things don’t work out like this. This Congress is different from Gandhi’s people know, added Javadekar. He further said that Gandhi we know followed the path of truth however present Gandhis follow lies.

On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s speech, Javadekar had a cold response as he said there was nothing new in Priyanka’s speech. Javadekar added that Priyanka had been campaigning for several elections and despite having a fair amount of experience her speech made no impact.

Playing down Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s Masood Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammad chief) allegation on the BJP, Javadekar said Congress in 1999 was in opposition and the then BJP government led by deceased PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had taken opposition parties into confidence, followed by Azhar’s release. He further accused Congress of playing double-faced politics. On Tuesday at a public rally in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Congress President Rahul Gandhi lashed out at BJP and said all institutions in the country were under attack. Speaking at the rally, Rahul said there were two schools of thoughts in Gujarat. On one hand, there was Mahatma Gandhi while on the other it was hatred all over. It’s love and peace that will win eventually, therefore BJP’s hatred policy will not work in the 2019 polls, reiterated Rahul. The Congress President criticised BJP for releasing Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar. He further said that the incumbent NSA chief Ajit Doval had escorted Azhar to Kandahar.

Newly appointed UP- East General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also spoke at the rally about party’s agenda for the upcoming polls. A major addition has been made in Gujarat Congress party as Patidar community leader Hardik Patel formally joined the party at the rally on Tuesday

