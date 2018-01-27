On Saturday, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Congress leaders over the controversy related to 6th row seat allotted to Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Republic day parade. in a presser BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao urged the Congress to stop indulging in cheap politics and stated it bad for Indian democracy. Rao's remarks came after the Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of indulging in cheap politics by allotting the Congress chief a sixth-row seat at the parade to which the leaders of 10 Asean nations were invited.

The BJP on Saturday slammed the Congress for kicking up an “unwarranted controversy” over its party chief Rahul Gandhi being given a sixth-row seat at the Republic Day Parade and accused him of behaving like a “super VVIP”. “The whole nation celebrated the Republic Day with great fervour yesterday (Friday), but the only jarring note in that celebration was the unwarranted controversy raised by the Congress party keeping its newly elected President at the center,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao told media here.

“I want to tell the Congress party that we are a democracy and not an aristocracy, and in a democracy a government or a democratic setup acts according to the rules, laws. “It does not function according to individuals,” he said. The BJP leader urged the Congress to stop indulging in such “cheap politics” saying that “it does not do any good to Indian democracy and in the new India”. Slamming the Gandhi scion, he said, “Rahul Gandhi is trying to tell the country that I am a super VVIP. And therefore I should be put ahead of everybody else even if I have no position, even if I do not fall in the protocol list.”

“But we never made it an issue, because we are a party with true functions of a democracy,” he said. “Whereas you are a party which claims to have a 133-year old illustrious history, but shame on you if this is your democratic spirit and this is your understanding of democracy,” he added.