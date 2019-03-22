While it's not only Law Minister Prasad who has reacted, PM Modi also criticised Pitroda for his remarks and tweeted that Pakistan national day celebrations have already begun on behalf of the Congress party. Although Pitoda also responded saying he was baffled to hear what the Prime Minister had said. He said this shows how people in India react even to trivial matters

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday lashed out at Congressman, Sam Pitroda for trivializing the Balakot air strikes. Many BJP leaders have condemned Pitroda’s controversial remarks as they simultaneously also hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for not condemning the statement. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing media said that Sam Pitroda has exposed Congress’s lies. Being a close aide of Rahul Gandhi and his late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Pitroda’s remarks shows the real face of the Congres party. Prasad said that Pitroda does not believe in the armed forces. He said Pitroda was the alter-ego and chief strategist of Rahul Gandhi and hence, has exposed the Congress to ridicule.

While it’s not only Law Minister Prasad who has reacted, PM Modi also criticised Pitroda for his remarks and tweeted that Pakistan national day celebrations have already begun on behalf of the Congress party. Although Pitroda also responded saying he was baffled to hear what the Prime Minister and others have said. He said this shows how people in India react even to trivial matters.

The most trusted advisor and guide of the Congress President has kick-started the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress, ironically by demeaning India’s armed forces. Shame! https://t.co/puSjTK8Y4x — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2019

टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग के समर्थक राहुल गांधी के अहम सहयोगी सैम पित्रोदा ने आज खुल कर पाकिस्तान के प्रति सहानुभूति दिखाई है।आज जब पूरा विश्व आतंकवाद के गढ़ पाकिस्तान के ख़िलाफ़ है तो वहीं कोंग्रेस पाकिस्तान के प्रति सहानुभूति दिखा कर हमारी सेना की बहादुरी और शहीदों का अपमान कर रही है https://t.co/XYRjgDmV3V — Chowkidar Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 22, 2019

BJP President Amit Shah also slammed Pitroda by calling him inconsiderate to the Pulwama martyrs and trivializing efforts put in by the Indian forces when it comes to national security. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reacting to Pitroda’s comments said that no country in the world criticised the surgical strikes except for Pakistan. However, it was saddening to see an Indian party i.e. Congress speaking the same language, added the Union Minister.

Jaitley further said Pitroda’s statement lacks factual accuracy as it was based on the assumption that Pakistan state actors and non-state actors are different. This further shows Congress’s stand on terrorism, said the finance minister. He also said that Congress’s stand compromises India as a nation and it was blessing for Pakistan to get such support. Some people in India by calling Pulwama attack an engineered move have trivialized the efforts of the India armed forces.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More