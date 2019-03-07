The data says that BJP and its allies hold a major share of the total expenditure spent on advertisement by political parties in India. This share has surpassed opposition's expenditure spent on election advertisements. While Congress and its allies have managed the second spot that too after regional parties when it comes to advertisement expenditure on Facebook

Election bells have started ringing as the political parties gear up for vote bank battle ahead of the 2019 elections due by May. Elections in India hold a strong ground not just for the parties but for aam admi as well. The political inclination stands tall above everything as politics in India is a big deal. From paan wala to a chai wala, engineer to an entrepreneur everyday conversations symbolise politics. No matter how unsorted their life is, their political preferences are ALWAYS sorted, perhaps politics is in every Indian’s genes. The political parties have tactfully caught this weak point of their Janata as they manage to hit the right nerve every time elections are underway.

From door-to-door campaign to WhatsApp forwards, election outreach has modified way more than it was thought of. Today political parties can reach out to their target audience with the tap of a button. Especially when you have mainstream rival parties like Congress and BJP, the political battleground gets even more intense. The promotional rallies have set the stage for Netas to make best appeals before they cast their votes. so today’s elections are all about voter-enticing, for which one needs to have a good budget. Congress and BJP have hit the bugle of the pre-election campaign as they prepare to impress voters with their manifestos.

The outreach program mainly comprises the social media campaign of which Facebook is of utmost importance. Lately, the social media giant released data on political advertisements. The data says that BJP and its allies hold a major share of the total expenditure spent on advertisements by political parties in India. This share has surpassed opposition’s expenditure spent on election advertisements. While Congress and its allies have managed the second spot that too after regional parties when it comes to advertisement expenditure on Facebook.

Both BJP and Congress have a massive support staff which comprises the lot that supports them explicitly and like their Facebook pages or social media fan pages. BJP and its allies spent over 2.37 crores on Facebook advertisements. Interestingly Facebook page ‘Bharat ke Mann ki Baat’ splurged 1.1 crores in the month of February. Another Facebook page ‘Nation with NAMO’ spent 60 lakh on advertisements.

Well, it’s Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik who has outsmarted everyone in terms of Facebook expenditure as his party BJD spent about 8,62,981 on advertisements. On the other hand, BJP’s Jayant Sinha, Amit Shah, Murlidhar Rao, Narendra Khichar are not behind in the race as all of them have spent approximately between 2 to 3 lakhs for Facebook advertisements. Apart from BJP, the regional parties have also improved their games as the amount spent by them is 19.8 lakh when it comes to advertisement expenditure. Interestingly, the grand old part i.e. Congress lags behind these regional parties as its advertisement spending is not more than 10.6 lakh. On the contrary Congress rival, BJP’s spending is to trigger further by 20-25%.

