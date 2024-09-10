BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad Suggests Rahul Gandhi Should Join RSS And Undergo Training

Rahul Gandhi remarked that the Congress party and the opposition face two major challenges; first to contest elections and second of "undoing the damage" done by the BJP-RSS.

Bharatiya Janata Party Spokesperson ANS Prasad on Tuesday suggested that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should join Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and undergo training with the Sangh to gain a deeper insight into the RSS.

“It’s incorrect for Rahul Gandhi to comment on the RSS without a proper understanding of the organisation. In my previous statement, I suggested that he should join the RSS and undergo training to gain a deeper insight. A news article focusing on this aspect would have been more effective. If given the chance, Rahul Gandhi should consider joining the RSS to broaden his perspective,” Prasad said.

On Monday ((local time), interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, Rahul Gandhi remarked that the Congress party and the opposition face two major challenges; first to contest elections and second of “undoing the damage” done by the BJP-RSS.

“First, contesting the election, we are confident that we will fight and win the elections against the BJP. In the next two or three months, we will win these elections. Then, undoing the damage that the BJP and RSS have done to our institutions is a much deeper problem and that is not going to get solved so easily and so simply.

I still have 20+ cases against me…There is a huge set of structures that are being used to attack the opposition – investigative agencies, the legal system that continues–that has to stop. The real challenge is to make institutions neutral again,” Rahul Gandhi further stated.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said that the RSS believes India is one idea and Congress believes that India is a multiplicity of ideas.

“The RSS believes that India is one idea and we believe that India is a multiplicity of ideas and we believe by the way, very much like the United States, we believe that everybody should be allowed to participate. We believe that everybody should be allowed to dream. Everybody should be given space regardless of their caste, language, religion, tradition, history.

This is the fight and the fight was crystallized in the election when millions of people in India clearly understood that the Prime Minister of India is attacking the Constitution of India because what I am saying to you, union of states, respect to languages, respect to religions, respect to traditions, respect to castes. This is all in the Constitution,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to the US arrived in Dallas on Sunday. He interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas and also addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Dallas and Virginia.

The Congress leader called the Indian diaspora in the US a ‘vital bridge’ between two nations. He will be Washington for two days.

