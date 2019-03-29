BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra files his nomination for Puri Lok Sabha seat: The BJP has been careful in its candidate selection as the party anticipates a tough fight from the ruling BJD and Opposition Congress in the state. That's why the party decided to field Patra from Puri.

Sambit Patra filed his nomination for Puri Lok Sabha Constituency at the District Collector and Magistrate's office in Puri on Friday.

The BJP has been careful in its candidate selection as the party anticipates a tough fight from the ruling BJD and Opposition Congress in the state. That’s why the party has decided to field Patra from Puri. While the Congress has fielded its Odisha unit media cell chairman Satyaprakash Nayak, BJD fielded its spokesperson Pinaki Mishra who is a sitting MP from Puri.

On Tuesday, the Congress lodged a complaint with the state chief electoral officer (CEO) saying Patra carried an idol of Lord Jagannath in a vehicle during a rally which is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. However, the BJP leader denied the charges levelled against him. He said someone had gifted him the idol during the rally and he only paid his respect to it.

Patra, who was a former Medical officer at Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital, entered into active politics as a BJP candidate for the Kashmere Gate ward in the municipal council elections in 2012. He lost that election badly. In 2014, Arun Jaitley made him the BJP’s national spokesperson.

Patra obtained his MBBS from VSS Medical College and Hospital, Burla, Sambalpur, and Master of Surgery from SCB Medical College, Cuttack, Utkal University.

