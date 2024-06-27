BJP Stalwart LK Advani Admitted To AIIMS; Condition Now Stable

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani was reportedly admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday night. According to an AIIMS spokesperson, the 96-year-old is currently stable, however, still remains under observation.

The prestigious Bharat Ratna award was bestowed upon Advani by President Droupadi Murmu, earlier this in the month of March for his contribution to Indian Politics. Several dignitaries , including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the ceremony and paid their tribute to the great leader.

In a political career spanning across several years, LK Advani has made significant strides as he served as the Minister of Home Affairs from 1998 to 2004 and was the Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004. Advani, one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has played a significant role in shaping the party’s ideology and direction. In 2009 general elections, the leader was considered deemed fit as the prime ministerial candidate with his vast experience and leadership attribute within the party.

