BJP Stalwart LK Advani Discharged From AIIMS; Has Undergone Minor Procedure

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani who was reportedly admitted to the old private ward of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi at 10:30pm Wednesday night was discharged on Thursday afternoon. According to an AIIMS spokesperson, the 96-year-old was stable while he was admitted and was under observation. However, the veteran BJP leader was reportedly discharged later on Thursday, according to a hospital official.

A team of skilled doctors from different specialities including urology and geriatric medicine at the AIIMS hospital thoroughly evaluated the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister’s health. According to reports, he has undergone a minor procedure.

“Advani was admitted for old age-related issues and has been discharged,” an official from the AIIMS hospital stated.

The prestigious Bharat Ratna award was bestowed upon Advani by President Droupadi Murmu, earlier this in the month of March for his contribution to Indian Politics. Several dignitaries , including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended the ceremony and paid their tribute to the great leader.

Also read: Lok Sabha Speaker Recognises Rahul Gandhi As Leader Of Opposition In House, What Are His Responsibilities?

In a political career spanning across several years, LK Advani has made significant strides as he served as the Minister of Home Affairs from 1998 to 2004 and was the Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004. Advani, one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has played a significant role in shaping the party’s ideology and direction. In 2009 general elections, the leader was considered deemed fit as the prime ministerial candidate with his vast experience and leadership attribute within the party.

Show Full Article