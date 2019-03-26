For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, all parties have geared up to enter the fierce contest. To woo the voters, political fronts have been using star campaigners including heavyweight politicians, cricketers, Bollywood actors, singer and others. This time, to promote the saffron in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has fielded 40-star campaigners. The list was announced on Monday which comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, MEA Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley among other top BJP leaders’ name.

The list also comprises names of Union Ministers, State Ministers, and Chief Ministers of other states. Uttar Pradesh is the key state in Lok Sabha elections as it has the maximum number of seats (80). The state is also called as the kingmaker. In 2014, BJP had secured 71 seats out 80 and his ally Apna Dal bagged 2, which had helped Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister.

Here are the names of 40 star-campaigners who will be promoting BJP in Uttar Pradesh:

  1. PM Narendra Modi
  2. Amit Shah
  3. Nitin Gadkari
  4. Rajnath Singh
  5. Arun Jaitley
  6. Sushma Swaraj
  7. Ramlal ji
  8. Thawarchand Gehlot
  9. JP Nadda
  10. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  11. Nirmala Sitharaman
  12. Uma Bharti
  13. Piyush Goyal
  14. Smriti Irani
  15. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  16. Yogi Aditya Nath
  17. Hema Malini
  18. Satpal Maharaj
  19. Shiv Prakash
  20. Trivendra Singh Rawat
  21. Kalraj Mishra
  22. Mahendra Nath Pandey
  23. Keshav Prasad Maurya
  24. Dinesh Sharma
  25. Sunil Bansal
  26. Dushyant Goutam
  27. Manoj Tiwari
  28. Srikant Sharma
  29. SP Singh Beghal
  30. Sanjeev Balyan
  31. Swami Prasad Maurya
  32. Laxmikant Vajpayee
  33. Chetan Chouhan
  34. Dharam Singh Saini
  35. Bhupendra Singh Choudhary
  36. Suresh Rana
  37. Ashwani Tyagi
  38. Rajnikant Maheshwari
  39. Ajay Kumar
  40. Bhawani Singh

Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha have been scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019.  The names of senior leaders like Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani were missing from the list who keeps a good hold in their constituencies. 

