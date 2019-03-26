For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP has announced names of 40 star-campaigners who will be promoting BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The list comprises PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath, MEA Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley among other top BJP leaders' name.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, all parties have geared up to enter the fierce contest. To woo the voters, political fronts have been using star campaigners including heavyweight politicians, cricketers, Bollywood actors, singer and others. This time, to promote the saffron in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has fielded 40-star campaigners. The list was announced on Monday which comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, MEA Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley among other top BJP leaders’ name.

The list also comprises names of Union Ministers, State Ministers, and Chief Ministers of other states. Uttar Pradesh is the key state in Lok Sabha elections as it has the maximum number of seats (80). The state is also called as the kingmaker. In 2014, BJP had secured 71 seats out 80 and his ally Apna Dal bagged 2, which had helped Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister.

Here are the names of 40 star-campaigners who will be promoting BJP in Uttar Pradesh:

PM Narendra Modi Amit Shah Nitin Gadkari Rajnath Singh Arun Jaitley Sushma Swaraj Ramlal ji Thawarchand Gehlot JP Nadda Shivraj Singh Chouhan Nirmala Sitharaman Uma Bharti Piyush Goyal Smriti Irani Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Yogi Aditya Nath Hema Malini Satpal Maharaj Shiv Prakash Trivendra Singh Rawat Kalraj Mishra Mahendra Nath Pandey Keshav Prasad Maurya Dinesh Sharma Sunil Bansal Dushyant Goutam Manoj Tiwari Srikant Sharma SP Singh Beghal Sanjeev Balyan Swami Prasad Maurya Laxmikant Vajpayee Chetan Chouhan Dharam Singh Saini Bhupendra Singh Choudhary Suresh Rana Ashwani Tyagi Rajnikant Maheshwari Ajay Kumar Bhawani Singh

Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha have been scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23, 2019. The names of senior leaders like Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani were missing from the list who keeps a good hold in their constituencies.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More