Just two days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dethroned the two-decade-old CPI-M government of Manik Sarkar in Tripura during Assembly Elections, the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia was brought down using bulldozers. As per reports, the statue which was allegedly bulldozed on the orders of the BJP had occupied the centre of the town for past five years. The people present at the spot also claimed that the bulldozers were allegedly BJP supporters. They also claimed that they brought down the statue with great cheer and also chanted 'Bharat Ki Jai'.

Just a few hours after the results of Tripura Assembly elections were announced, the state had been witnessing a series of violent incidents. Following the series of complaints filed by the people, at least three people have been arrested in the matter. Commenting on the prevailing violence in the state, a police officer said that they have received four complaints of violence from various parts of the state since last night. Talking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (Control) Pradip De said, “The cases include arson at two CPI(M) offices at Sidhai area in West Tripura district, 25 km from Agartala, and clashes between CPI(M) and BJP supporters at Kadamtala in North Tripura district.”

#WATCH: Statue of Vladimir Lenin brought down at Belonia College Square in Tripura. pic.twitter.com/fwwSLSfza3 — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018

A video released by news agency ANI shows the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town being taken down by a bulldozer. The statue was reportedly bulldozed on Monday. The statue of Vladimir Lenin was bulldozed just a day after Manik Sarkar resigned as the Chief Minister of Tripura following CPM’s defeat in the Assembly elections. The BJP decimated the CPI-M in Tripura – one of the last remaining Left bastions, ousting the party from power after 25 long years.

Attacks in #Tripura are now being coordinated in a centralized way by BJP-IPFT leadership. Left got 45% vote. BJP-IPFT wants to use their newly acquired power to smash that support base thru physical attacks, torching of offices, intimidation & bullying.#StandByTripuraLeft pic.twitter.com/dcXq1l2ow0 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) March 6, 2018

