In a video that has gone viral on social media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be seen calling Jai Shree Ram supporters outsiders and criminals. She threatened them with dire consequences if they attacked her and told them chant whatever they wish to but not attack her car.

#WATCH North 24 Parganas: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets off her car and confronts people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, Banerjee says'These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal.' pic.twitter.com/haGjQmQYlv — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

Mamata got off her car twice, and warned people chanting Jai Shri Ram of dire consequences if they attacked her car. Her motorcade was passing through the troubled Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district. An infuriated Didi asked her security officials to jot down names of the men involved in slogan chanting. The men prompted the slogan again to disembark her from the vehicle once more.

The West Bengal chief minister was on her way to Naihati to participate in a sit-in against violence on her party workers after the Lok Sabha polls results. Addressing the protest programme there, Mamata said she was verbally assaulted by BJP workers.

Mamata, on Wednesday announced her withdrawal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony saying she accepted the invitation because it was a constitutional exercise and hence, wanted to celebrate the virtue of democracy with her presence. But with BJP’s claims of its workers being killed because of alleged violence at the hands of TMC workers, she chose to opt out and said such constitutional occasions should not be devalued by any political party. The TMC, on the other hand said Mamata was willing to be part of this ‘constitutional invitation’ but changed her mind in the last minute.

