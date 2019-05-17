BJP suspends Anil Saumitra from primary membership for calling Mahatma Gandhi father of Pakistan: BJP president Amit Shah has sought clarification form the party's media cell in Madhya Pradesh and asked him to to submit his reply in ten days. The BJP's state chief Rakesh Singh has also warned Saumitra over the issuance of the controversial statement.

BJP suspends Anil Saumitra from primary membership for calling Mahatma Gandhi father of Pakistan: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday suspended Madhya Pradesh media cell chief Anil Saumitra from primary membership of the party after he termed Mahatma Gandhi as the father of Pakistan in a controversial social media post. Saumitra also said that crores of people were born in India like Mahatma Gandhi, some are useful and some useless.

Defending his post, Saumitra further said his remark was not wrong at all and he will not delete his post. Anil Saumitra, who was the head of BJP’s media cell in Madhya Pradesh, was asked to submit a reply regarding his controversial social media post by the party’s state chief Rakesh Singh.

The decision came minutes after PM Narendra Modi clarified his stand on Pragya Singh Thakur’s controversial pro-Godse remark. Speaking to media, Modi said he would not be able to forgive Pragya even though she has apologised for her remark on Mahatma Gandhi.

Lauding Nathuram Godse, BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thankur on Thursday said “Godse was a patriot (Desvakt), he is a patriot, will remain a patriot”. Pragya was responding to Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan’s remarks on Godse which stirred the controversy. Pragya also said, People calling him a terrorist should instead look within. Such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections.

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde also posted a tweet praising Godse on Friday. Though, he later clarified that his account was hacked and there is no question of justifying Mahatma Gandhi’s murder, the matter hasn’t gone down well with the BJP and party president Amit Shah has sough clarification from Pragya Thakur, Anantkumar Hegde and Nalin Kumar Kateel in this regard.

