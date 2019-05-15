Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was detained by the Kolkata police on Wednesday at 3 am. BJP IT cell Amit Malviya, in a tweet, said, Bagga was detained at midnight on instructions from the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was detained by the Kolkata police on Wednesday early morning. According to the reports, Bagga has been detained after Tuesday’s violence between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers during Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata. Bagga has been detained at the city’s New Market Police station. Bagga was picked up around 3 am and has not been arrested yet.

Pointing finger at Kolkata police’s action, many BJP leaders shared a purported image of Bagga, sitting inside the police station. Sharing the post, BJP’s IT chief Amit Malviya slammed West Bengal government, CM Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata police for detaining the BJP leader. Malviya said that Bagga was detained at midnight on instructions from the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Malviya said, Mamata Banerjee ordered midnight crackdown on several BJP leaders in Kolkata, who were picked up in the middle of the night, without due process of law being followed. Tajinder Bagga and several others are now in TMC’s illegal detention. #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga.

Mamata Banerjee ordered a midnight crack down on several BJP leaders in Kolkata, who were picked up in the middle of night, without due process of law being followed. Tajinder Bagga and several others are now in TMC’s illegal detention. #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga — Chowkidar Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 15, 2019

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra, who has announced to support and campaign for BJP, tweeted and asked Kolkata police Tajinder Bagga’s fault? He asked why BJP leader was detained at 3 am. Because he tried to save democracy in Bengal.

Kolkata police has arrested @TajinderBagga at 3:00 am His fault?

Tried to save democracy in Bengal#FreeTajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/3HUdh9nAGY — Chowkidar Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) May 15, 2019

BJP National Vice President and Incharge West Bengal BJP Youth Wing (BJYM) Aijaz Hussain tweeted that Tajinder Bagga is lodged in the police station at Kolkata after being picked from his hotel at midnight. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is not even ready to accept that her days are numbered. She has resorted to the lowest kind of politics and it is clear that she has faith in violence.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App