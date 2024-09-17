Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

BJP Takes A Dig At Atishi’s Appointment As Delhi CM, Calls Her ‘Puppet’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was officially named as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Tuesday.

BJP Takes A Dig At Atishi’s Appointment As Delhi CM, Calls Her ‘Puppet’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was officially named as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Tuesday. This announcement followed Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign as chief minister after being granted interim bail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The formal declaration was made by Delhi minister Gopal Rai.

BJP’s Response to Atishi’s Appointment

In response to the appointment, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendraa Sachdeva claimed that Atishi’s elevation to the chief ministerial role was influenced by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sachdeva alleged, “Arvind Kejriwal made her the CM unwillingly. He could not get the CM he wanted because of pressure from Manish Sisodia. She was also given all the departments because of Manish Sisodia. Atishi has been made the CM under his pressure. The face has changed, but the corrupt character remains, and the people of Delhi will demand answers.”

Criticisms from BJP Spokespersons

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Kejriwal for his choice, suggesting that the outgoing chief minister’s decision reflected a lack of confidence in his own party. Bhandari stated, “Arvind Kejriwal wants to make a puppet or temporary person the chief minister of Delhi. He has no confidence in his party. That’s why he wants to make someone weaker than him the chief minister. There is an internal power struggle in AAP, and the public of Delhi is suffering due to this.”

MUST READ: From Activist To CM Of Delhi: Atishi’s Decoded Journey Here

BJP’s Satirical Take on the New CM

The Delhi unit of the BJP took a jibe at AAP’s decision by sharing a satirical poster on X, depicting Arvind Kejriwal controlling Atishi with strings. The caption, “Puppet CM of Delhi,” insinuated that Kejriwal would continue to exert control over the Delhi government through her.

Historical and Personal Criticisms

BJP leader Kapil Mishra took the opportunity to highlight a past incident, noting, “Previously, inspired by Marx and Lenin, Atishi had named herself ‘Marleena’ but later removed this surname from her name.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also weighed in, placing blame on activist Anna Hazare for Kejriwal’s rise to power. Rijiju remarked, “I would blame Anna Hazare for giving birth to Arvind Kejriwal, because of which the people of Delhi are suffering. He has ruined Delhi after winning the elections by telling lies. The family members of Atishi supported Afzal Guru and even criticized the Supreme Court.”

ALSO READ: Atishi VS Bansuri: The 2025 Delhi Election Showdown

Filed under

Atishi Called 'Puppet' by BJP Atishi Delhi CM Criticism BJP Calls Atishi 'Puppet' BJP Criticizes Atishi Appointment BJP Reacts to Atishi’s Appointment

Also Read

PM Modi’s Rally To Hold Rally In Srinagar: Key Details And Updates

PM Modi’s Rally To Hold Rally In Srinagar: Key Details And Updates

Set Back After Set Back: Justin Trudeau’s Future As Canadian Prime Minister Looking Shaky

Set Back After Set Back: Justin Trudeau’s Future As Canadian Prime Minister Looking Shaky

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Parties Contesting The Elections

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Parties Contesting The Elections

J&K Assembly Elections Phase 1 Live Updates

J&K Assembly Elections Phase 1 Live Updates

Entertainment

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA 2024: Nandamuri Balakrishna Celebrates 50 Years Of Telugu Cinema

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox