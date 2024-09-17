BJP Takes A Dig At Atishi’s Appointment As Delhi CM, Calls Her ‘Puppet’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was officially named as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Tuesday. This announcement followed Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign as chief minister after being granted interim bail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The formal declaration was made by Delhi minister Gopal Rai.

BJP’s Response to Atishi’s Appointment

In response to the appointment, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendraa Sachdeva claimed that Atishi’s elevation to the chief ministerial role was influenced by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sachdeva alleged, “Arvind Kejriwal made her the CM unwillingly. He could not get the CM he wanted because of pressure from Manish Sisodia. She was also given all the departments because of Manish Sisodia. Atishi has been made the CM under his pressure. The face has changed, but the corrupt character remains, and the people of Delhi will demand answers.”

Criticisms from BJP Spokespersons

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Kejriwal for his choice, suggesting that the outgoing chief minister’s decision reflected a lack of confidence in his own party. Bhandari stated, “Arvind Kejriwal wants to make a puppet or temporary person the chief minister of Delhi. He has no confidence in his party. That’s why he wants to make someone weaker than him the chief minister. There is an internal power struggle in AAP, and the public of Delhi is suffering due to this.”

BJP’s Satirical Take on the New CM

The Delhi unit of the BJP took a jibe at AAP’s decision by sharing a satirical poster on X, depicting Arvind Kejriwal controlling Atishi with strings. The caption, “Puppet CM of Delhi,” insinuated that Kejriwal would continue to exert control over the Delhi government through her.

Historical and Personal Criticisms

BJP leader Kapil Mishra took the opportunity to highlight a past incident, noting, “Previously, inspired by Marx and Lenin, Atishi had named herself ‘Marleena’ but later removed this surname from her name.”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also weighed in, placing blame on activist Anna Hazare for Kejriwal’s rise to power. Rijiju remarked, “I would blame Anna Hazare for giving birth to Arvind Kejriwal, because of which the people of Delhi are suffering. He has ruined Delhi after winning the elections by telling lies. The family members of Atishi supported Afzal Guru and even criticized the Supreme Court.”

