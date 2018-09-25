BJP Tamil Nadu president Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name for the Nobel Peace Prize 2019 for launching Ayushman Bharat, which will benefit around 50 crore people with health insurance. This path-breaking initiative of visionary Prime Minister Modi will transform the lives of millions of people especially the underprivileged and vulnerable, said Tamil Nadu BJP president.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2019 for launching the world’s largest healthcare scheme— Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana — Ayushman Bharat by Dr Tamilisai Soundararjan, and by (her husband) Prof Dr P. Soundarajan, Head of Department and Senior Consultant in Nephrology Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, Saveetha University,” reads an official statement from BJP Tamil Nadu office.

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi had launched Ayushman Bharat scheme at an event in Ranchi in Jharkhand.

In his speech, PM Modi said that the scheme would benefit the poorest people in the country. Prompting the slogan of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, PM said more than 13,000 hospitals have been added to the Ayush Bharat scheme.

Ayushman Bharat scheme will be world’s largest government-funded healthcare program, which will benefit around 50 crore people.

