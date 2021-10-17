Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday termed the Congress working Committee meeting as ‘parivar bachao working committee’, questioned if the opposition party stood with the “Talibani mindset” of the Singhu border killing. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “After the internal rift in the Congress, the meeting was called after repeated demands of the group of G-23 leaders, but after the opening remarks of the Congress President, it became very clear that the purpose of this meeting was the internal discord within the Congress, the failures of the leadership.” Bhatia also criticised the CWC for not reacting to the ghastly murder of a Dalit man at the Singhu border, one of the sites for the farmers’ protests, and “questioned if the opposition party stood with the Talibani mindset behind the killing. Anarchic elements are using farmers for their politics,” he said. He said, “We all have seen what happened at the Singhu border. A Dalit brother is brutally killed. These are the chaotic elements who are placing their guns on the shoulders of the farmers and baking the political bread.”



His remarks came after the conclusion of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in the national capital today. Sonia Gandhi was made interim president by CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) accepting the responsibility of poll debacle in the 2019 general elections. Gaurav added, “It would also not be wrong to say that this CWC means Congress Working Committee is less and PBWC means Pariwar Bachao working committee.” He added, “Till now it was known that the working president of Congress party is Sonia Gandhi. Senior Congress leader of G-23 says that the Congress party today is like a ship, which does not know who is its captain? what is its direction?” He alleged, “Rahul Gandhi repeatedly said that democracy is in danger but it seems that even internal democracy is not left in the Congress party. When Kapil Sibal raised the issue, some people protested outside his house.” Gaurav further slammed Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and said, “He has said that there is no responsibility of the organisers. The people of the country are asking that If you organize a demonstration and the tricolour is insulted, anarchy is spread, a Dalit youth is murdered, then what is the responsibility of the organisers of the protest?”

Earlier on Friday, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers’ protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP. The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.