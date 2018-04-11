Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP has witnessed an exponential rise in party's income, during the financial year 2016-17, claimed a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). With an income of Rs 1,034 crore during FY16-17, the ruling BJP's total income is about two-thirds the earnings of the national seven parties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP has witnessed an exponential rise in party’s income, during the financial year 2016-17, claimed a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). According to the report of political parties’ watchdog, the income of the ruling BJP soared by 81% while that of the Congress is decreased by 14%. During FY16-17, the BJP’s income become doubled to 1,034.17 from Rs 570.86 crore in FY15-16. In the same period, the Congress party which was trying to regain its glory faced a fall in party’s income, which was from Rs 261.56 crore to Rs 225.36 crore.

Reports also revealed that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have witnessed a minimal increase in their incomes, there was a decline in income for the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M). With an income of Rs 1,034 crore during FY16-17, the ruling BJP’s total income is about two-thirds the earnings of the national seven parties. The political parties have declared the sources of income in the forms grants, contributions and donations.

“The grant/ donations/ contributions of Rs 997.12 crore declared by the BJP forms 96.41% of the total income of the party during 2016-17. Declaration of Rs 115.644 crore in revenue from the issuance of coupons by the Congress form topmost income of the party, contributing 51.32 per cent of its total income during the fiscal,” it added.

BJP has also left behind Congress and other parties in the spending patterns, which mostly includes money expended on elections, campaigns and administrative reasons. According to reports, the due date for submission of annual audited accounts for the parties was October 30, 2017, but all the seven parties covered in the survey submitted their earnings and expenses late, the BJP overshooting the deadline by 99 days and the Congress by 139 days.

