Ahead of 2021 elections, the politics in West Bengal has intensified with nail biting war of words between the TMC and BJP. From attacks and counter-attacks to political killings, mudslinging from both the sides has endangered the harmony in the state. Tensions between both the parties have particularly reached a new high with the entry of a host of political leaders leaving TMC and left parties to enter BJP.

One such political leader, who has found himself at the centre of this political contention, is Suvendu Adhikari. Branded by TMC as a traitor, Suvendu is all set to hold a rally at his home turf East Midnapur on Thursday. As BJP and TMC fight it out to showcase their political dominance in the region, East Midnapur has become one of the hotbeds of infighting.

What is particularly alarming is the nature of these rallies. Even on Wednesday, the state witnessed a clash between BJP and TMC workers in Ramnagar area. Attacking the Mamata government in his first ever speech after joining BJP, Adhikari said that TMC is calling him a Mir Jaffer but what about them. They betrayed Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and had BJP not supported Trinamool since 1998, the party would have disappeared by now.

Home Minister Amit Shah, visited West Bengal ahead of West Bengal Assembly. A day before Amit Shah visit a controversy hiked after placards above Rabindranath Tagore’s were found all over Bolpur and Shantiniketan in Bengal’s Birbhum district.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, lashed out at BJP over its development remarks, saying that she would not allow her state to be turned into Gujarat. She hit back at BJP and referred them as ‘outsiders.’ For the uninformed, the West Bengal assembly is scheduled in April-May 2021 with 294 seats. Out of this, Trinamool holds 222 seats. However, BJP has step into the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition in the state.

