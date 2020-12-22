The upcoming Bengal Assembly elections will see a fight between TMC and BJP as BJP turns out to be a strong opponent. BJP leader and Union Minister, Amit Shah had recently visited Bengal and is set to do so again in January. BJP is carrying out a heavy campaign as 11 MLA's joined the party recently.

As the West Bengal Assembly Elections are drawing closer in 2021, the heat in the state has turned up over the past few days. Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee has had unprecedented and uninterrupted rule in the state for the last 10 years and now, BJP is proving to be a strong opponent in the state. The Lok Sabha Elections conducted in 2019 showcased a stunning result for BJP as the party won 41% of the votes as compared to its history in the state.

BJP has now geared up to win the next elections in the state by a majority of seats as they carry out their bold crusades led by the Union Minister, Amit Shah. Amit Shah was recently in Bengal for a two-day visit during which a lot took place. Led by former TMC minister, Suvendu Adhikari, ten more sitting MLA’s joined the BJP in Amit Shah’s presence on December 19.

The MLAs are Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity.

Also read: ‘Peace, stability & prosperity is our common aim’: PM Modi at virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart

Amit Shah, who addressed multiple rallies during his recent visit, attacked Mamata Banerjee directly and has also challenged her for the next election. “When the results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared, BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats.” said Shah. He also questioned her on the whereabouts of the aid that was sent to West Bengal during the pandemic as well as cyclone Amphan, and the development that was done in the state with it. TMC leader, Kalyan Banerjee stated that Amit Shah doesn’t understand reality of West Bengal politics.

Speaking on the recent additions to the BJP, Amit Shah also said, “By the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in the party”. TMC also claimed that if BJP wins, “the basic character of Bengal will change forever, no longer will every community live in harmony, even the essence of Bengal’s history – crafted by Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda – will be broken as non-Bengali ‘outsiders’ will rule Bengal from the Centre.”

Now a BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari has vowed to oust Mamata Banerjee’s regime in 2021 and exuded confidence of the win of his new party in the next Assembly elections. Former West Bengal minister Madan Mitra said, “I’m told that Suvendu said Trinamool Congress did nothing for the last 10 years. If TMC had done nothing is last 10 years why you were silent? It’s unfortunate. Today there will be a gala evening for TMC workers as we’re free from virus now”.

Suvendu Adhikari also wrote an open letter to TMC workers asking them to join hands and start a new beginning. The letter stated, “Our fight is to restore West Bengal to its glory.”

Also read: US push to Indo-Pacific Agenda: Trump awards ‘Legion of Merit’ to 3 quad leaders, including PM Modi