BJP will celebrate 38th Foundation Day in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai tomorrow, April 6. It is considered as the launch of party's campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The rally would be addressed by saffron party president Amit Shah. PM would address the party workers through video conferencing. The mammoth rally by BJP will be held between 11 am to 3.30 pm. Around 5 lakh people are expected to attend the rally coming from all over Maharashtra and other parts of the country. A travel advisory has also been issued in this matter.

BJP will celebrate 38th Foundation Day in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai tomorrow, April 6. It is considered as the launch of party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The BJP president Amit Shah would address a rally to be held at MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in suburban Bandra. Besides party’s president, other leaders from saffron party and ministries from Maharashtra government and Central government would attend the rally. Talking about the rally, state’s president Danve said, “The BJP intends to have one crore members in the state. We have a team of 25 youths comprising women, Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis for manning each booth in the state.

There are 315 booths in each Assembly constituency. This takes the total number of booth workers in each constituency to 7500”. Some reports say that Shah might hold a press conference on April 6 after addressing the rally. A travel advisory has been issued by the authorities, which says that Mumbaikars should avoid going out tomorrow towards BKC Bandra. The advisory added that as the PM Narendra Modi is traveling tomorrow to Mumbai. There is a huge crowd of 2 lakh people expected in the city. So we request you to kindly plan your schedule accordingly as we have our local branch in Mumbai geared up to support your requirement.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of inciting hatred in society

The mammoth rally by BJP will be held between 11 am to 3.30 pm. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will also be there. Around 5 lakh people are expected to attend coming from all over Maharashtra, 34 special trains have been booked which will come from different districts of Maharashtra to 5 major stations of Mumbai, arrangements have been made to brought people to the venue, 500 buses will be ferrying between these stations and BKC.

7000 buses are expected to come into Mumbai via eastern express highway and western express high way, about 10,000 small vehicles are expected to come into BKC for the rally. All major roads and highways are expected to be clogged. Hence avoid until n unless very important.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Bishnoi community celebrated Salman Khan’s conviction in 1998 blackbuck poaching case

ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath scolded, threw me out, says Dalit BJP MP in complaint to PM Narendra Modi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App