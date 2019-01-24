BJP president Amit Shah had on January 22 kicked off his party's campaign for the 2019 General Elections. At the Malda rally, Amit Shah said TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was scared of BJP's rising popularity in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a public meeting in Siliguri on January 28, reports said.

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to hold 310 rallies in the state to strengthen the party in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP, which is looking to expand its footprints in the state, considers West Bengal as a top priority for the forthcoming parliamentary elections across the country. West Bengal sends 42 parliamentarians in Lok Sabha and the BJP is targetting to win 22 out of it. Surpassing Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in upcoming elections could be an uphill task for the BJP which has just 2 Lok Sabha seats in the state, poll experts say.

BJP’s rallies plan is seen as an alternative to the party’s rath yatra, for which the permission was denied by the ruling Trinamool Congress citing law and order.

The BJP and TMC have been at loggerheads for quite some time over a number of issues with the latest being the denial of permission to the BJP chief Amit Shah’s helicopter to land for a rally in Malda district.

The BJP president said the popularity of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have scared the TMC and hence the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to create hurdles for the party’s programme in the state.

