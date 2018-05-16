As Karnataka witnesses high drama over the government formation as BJP and Congress-JDS alliance race to form the next regime, reports suggest that the BJP may also move its MLAs to Golden Palm Resort. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy earlier in the dad had alleged that BJP was trying to poach their MLAs by offering Rs 100 crore bribe each.

As Karnataka witnesses high drama over the government formation as BJP and Congress-JDS alliance race to form the next regime, reports suggest that the BJP may also move its MLAs to Golden Palms Resort. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy earlier in the dad had alleged that BJP was trying to poach their MLAs by offering Rs 100 crore bribe each. However, BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed these allegations by the JDS and said that his party was fair in Karnataka.

Slamming JDS and Congress’allegations, Prakash Javadekar said that poaching MLAs is not BJP business. “Rs 100 crore figure is not only imaginary but it is what Congress-JDS do politics through. We are going by rules, we have submitted our claim to the Governor, are confident of forming the government. They are leveling baseless charges against BJP. Poaching & horse trading is not done by BJP, Congress is famous for it. Their own MLAs are not happy with their alliance,” Prakash Javadekar added.

Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy is present at Raj Bhavan, seeking to meet the governor, and hand him over the letter of party legislators, and to stake claim to form the government. The JDS is also expected that will be taking its MLAs to a resort. A bus has already arrived to take the MLAs to a resort. Sources revealed that the MLAs will first be taken to Governor’s house to convey the message that all MLAs were intact and JDS-Congress alliance have the numbers to form the government.

Karnataka Assembly election resulted in the hung assembly after no party succeeded to get the full majority. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, Congress got 78 and JDS was able to manage only 37 seats. BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa has yesterday approached the governor and stake claim to form the government. Meanwhile, Congress-JDS alliance also approached the governor saying that they have the numbers, therefore they should be allowed to form the government.

