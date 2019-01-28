BJP to offer 2 more seats to ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra: Both the BJP and Shiv Sena are holding two different meetings at Jalna and Mumbai, respectively, to discuss on alliance and seat-sharing formula ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country. Uddhav Thackeray will meet the party's Members of Parliament (MPs) and seek their opinion on the alliance with the BJP.

BJP to offer 2 more seats to ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will offer two more seats to ally Shiv Sena in Maharashtra in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports said on Monday. Both the Shiv Sena and the BJP are likely to contest 24 seats each. It seems, both the BJP and the Shiv Sena have decided to bury the hatchet and keep the alliance intact ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the country.

At a crucial Sviv Sena meeting, scheduled to be held in Mumbai today, party chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to take a decision on alliance with the BJP for upcoming polls. Thackeray will meet the party’s Members of Parliament (MPs) and seek their opinion on the alliance with the BJP. At the same time, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP will organise a meeting of the state core committee at Jalna near Aurangabad today. The day-long BJP meeting is expected to be attended by around 1,200 office bearers from across the state.

Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve had said that the BJP saw no obstacle to discuss the issue of Sena-BJP alliance during the meeting.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Harshal Pradhan had said that Thackeray wants to discuss the party line on important issues concerning the state at the Shiv Sena meeting while the agenda on alliance tops the chart.

After All India Majlise-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s Bharat Ratna shocker, the ruling NDA government’s Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena on Monday questioned why the great Veer Savarkar wasn’t awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously. The Sena also questioned that why nobody from any Hindutva organisations has received the award so far.

