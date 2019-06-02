Newly elected BJP lawmaker Arjun Singh told media that to show the power of Lord Rama's name, BJP will send 10 lakh postcards to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee written Jai Shri Ram on them.

To rub salt on the wounds, BJP is likely to send Jai Shri Ram 10 lakh postcards to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sharing the information about the move, newly elected BJP lawmaker, Arjun Singh told the media that to show the power Lord Rama’s name and the saffron party, BJP will be sending posts with Jai Shri Ram written on them. Singh, who switched to BJP from Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the 2019 Lok Sabha, said on orders of West Bengal CM, state police had lathicharged a group of BJP workers who were chanting Jai Shri Ram during a protest.

According to the earlier reports, BJP workers were protesting outside the office where TMC leaders were holding a meeting. TMC stalwart and state minister Jyotipriya Mallick had also claimed that Singh and Subhrangshu Roy, BJP leader Mukul Roy’s son who quit TMC and joined the saffron party on Tuesday, had conspired the scene to create tension in the area.

In cognizance to the matter, TMC leader Mallick said, this is unprecedented. People of the state have never seen such culture in Bengal. This is the culture of the BJP. While rubbishing all allegations, BJP’s Arjun Singh said TMC leaders have been talking nonsense. People rejected them and this is just their reaction nothing else.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections 2019, which were concluded on May 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP returened to the power with a landslide victory and emerged as a political force in Bengal. Out of 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal, BJP won 18 seats which is all time highest for the party.

