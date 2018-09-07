The BJP has criticised Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for denying the possibility of any sort of alliance with the saffron party. The BJP said that it's the TRS' loss and not theirs.

The BJP has criticised Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for denying the possibility of any sort of alliance with the saffron party. The BJP said that it’s the TRS’ loss and not theirs. According to reports, a close source of the BJP said that the Modi wave and mood of the nation would have played an important role in Telangana if Lok Sabha and assembly elections have taken place at the same.

Earlier on Thursday, Telangana governor had dissolved the state assembly after the recommendation of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It was hours after the move, Chief Minister Rao announced the list of candidates who will be contesting the elections on 105 constituencies.

Speaking on the move to recommend the dissolve of Telangana assembly and to conduct early elections in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he sacrificed his term for the people of Telangana, the development of the state, to maintain the growth rate and to protect the state from the bloody fragility.

