Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that BJP is trying to create discord between his party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The former UP CM said that the BJP will not return to power if SP-BSP alliance becomes successful and therefore the BJP is trying to create a conspiracy to break the alliance. According to a leading daily, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the SP and BSP are united and the BJP will try to create a discord between both the parties … but he is happy that the BJP has got a reply from the BSP chief Mayawati and now BJP will lose every battle. Akhilesh Yadav made these comments during Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council budget session.

“The BJP did everything to ensure a fight between us (SP-BSP) and even blamed us that we have got the BSP’s Rajya Sabha candidate defeated. I want to tell you (BJP) that we samajwadis have a big heart and if we have to give up something, we will give it up in future,” Akhilesh Yadav said. Earlier in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh by-elections which were held in Gorakhpur and Phulpur districts, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost both the Lok Sabha seats as Mayawati’s party extended support to Akhilesh Yadav’s SP. After BSP and SP support each other in the state, the confidence of other regional and opposition parties in the nation became more confident that a possible third front could defeat BJP in the 2019 General elections.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party once again got the chance to hit back at SP and BSP after BJP claim victory on 9 out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats. Speaking in a press conference a few ago, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while congratulating the BJP candidates on their victory had also hit out at Samajwadi Party saying that the true face of the part was not visible in the front of the people. But ever since BSP-SP combination in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-polls, it is highly likely that SP and BSP might again support each other in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

