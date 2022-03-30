The BJP workers were protesting Kejriwal's views on the film "The Kashmir Files" in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha when they breached two barriers and made their way to the CM House, where they caused a commotion. Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, claimed that "Because the BJP is unable to defeat Kejriwal, they are attempting to assassinate him." Today's tragedy was a pre-planned BJP plot to assassinate the CM. "

Following the dismantling of the barricades outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP cadres attempted to assassinate the CM because they were unable to defeat him electorally.

He added, “Due to Aam Aadmi Party’s victory and BJP’s defeat in Punjab, BJP wants to murder Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that the BJP goons were deliberately taken by the police to the residence of CM Kejriwal. They broke the CCTV cameras and barriers in front of the CM’s residence and intended to kill Kejriwal.”

Raghav Chadha, AAP leader said, “Since AAP has formed its govt in Punjab, BJP has gone insane. They contested against Kejriwal many times in Punjab and Delhi but got defeated. BJP has an insecurity that their business will stop; hence the BJP goons resorted to attacking the AAP convenor and this is their politics:”

He further added, “BJP attacked the house of a democratically elected CM today and this attack is not just on Kejriwal, it is on the people of this country who want sincere governance. AAP will answer back with its public service and patriotism.”

AAP leader Atishi took to Twitter and tweeted, “Shocking! What was Delhi Police doing when BJP workers and leaders were doing rampage at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence? Did they have orders from Amit Shah’s office to support the BJP vandals?”

The AAP MLA from Punjab Jarnail Singh tweeted, “BJP’s goons kept vandalizing the house of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is elected with the largest majority ever. Instead of stopping them, the BJP’s police brought them to the door of the CM house. Shameful.”

150-200 BJP Yuva Morcha protestors gathered outside Kejriwal’s apartment on Link Road near IP College at around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday to protest his remarks on “The Kashmir Files” in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

During the rally, at about 1 p.m., several demonstrators broke through two barricades and made their way outside the CM House, where they caused a commotion and chanted slogans.

The BJP members were also holding a paint box, from which they threw paint outside the door. A boom barrier arm and a CCTV camera were also vandalised during the incident.

The police squad quickly removed the BJP workers from the scene and apprehended around 70 people.

In this case, legal action is being taken.