Kerala's sole BJP leader O Rajagopal told the media that BJP is in talks with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and trying to convince him to contest upcoming polls from the high-profile Thiruvananthapuram constituency on a saffron ticket against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Kerala BJP is trying to rope Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to contest upcoming polls from the high-profile Thiruvananthapuram constituency against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The news was confirmed by BJP’s sole MLA from the state O Rajagopal. He said that party leaders feel that a person like Mohanlal should contest the polls as an actor has a keen interest in public affairs and welfare. O Rajagopal told the media, “Although Mohanlal is sympathetic to our cause, he is not a party member. We are trying to persuade him, but I don’t know if he will accept or not.” Rajgopal added that in his knowledge, no candidate has been finalised for any region yet.

BJP is eyeing to encash the recent Sabarimala verdict of the Supreme Court and the ensuing protests across Kerala in the upcoming General Elections 2019 by fielding high-profile candidates like Mohanlal in places where these celebrities have a considerable influence.

Padma Bhushan award winner actor Mohanlal has good connections with top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his blog, he praised the various initiatives of the NDA governments that have been raised several eyebrows with serious concerns.

However, the actor has not confirmed any possibility of joining any party ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

