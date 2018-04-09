A photo of Delhi Congress leaders eating 'chhola bhaturas' at a restaurant is doing rounds on the internet. The BJP has claimed that photo was taken just before the party was about to start its hunger strike. Clearing its stand on the controversy, Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely said the photo was taken before 8 am. However, BJP called this a symbolic fast powered by chole-puri.

Congress party’s hunger strike plan on Monday to attack BJP over atrocities against Dalits bounced back, as a picture of Delhi Congress leaders eating ‘chhola bhaturas’ at a restaurant is doing rounds on the internet. The BJP has claimed that purported picture is clicked just before the Congress was about to start its hunger strike at Rajghat. However, Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely denied its claims saying the picture was taken before 8 am. Talking about the picture, the Delhi Congress leader said, “Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm, it is not an indefinite hunger strike. This is what is wrong with these (BJP) people, instead of properly running the country, they concentrate on what we eat.”

Missing no chance to slam Congress, BJP took to Twitter saying, “After the moral victory, Congress has now come up with the idea of ‘symbolic fast’ powered by chole-puri.” Hitting out at Congress over new controversy, BJP’s Harshit Khurana said this picture (of Congress leaders eating before fast) reveals double-standard of Congress. On one hand, they are claiming to observe fast, on the other hand, they are seen having food at a restaurant. The picture is authentic. Let them deny it. Speaking on the picture of Congress leaders eating before fast, BJP-SAD Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said’ Inki maansikta hi khaane ki hai, ye bhooke nahi reh sakte’ (It shows their mentality that they can’t live without food). The day long fast was called by Delhi Congress against the treatment of Dalits by BJP.

Photograph is of before 8 am, this is symbolic fast from 10.30 am to 4.30pm,it is not indefinite hunger strike.This is what is wrong with these(BJP) ppl,instead of properly running the country,they concentrate on what we eat:AS Lovely,Congress on picture of him eating before fast pic.twitter.com/9if3ohigAA — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Earlier today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi reached the Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial to mark a protest against BJP for atrocities against Dalits. Accused of 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases and Indian National Congress (INC) leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar were on Monday allegedly asked to leave Rajghat, where the Congress party is staging a protest and hunger strike against the government over atrocities on Dalits. Reports said that Tytler was told by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken to leave the venue as he was sitting on the spot where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was supposed to sit.

After moral victory, Congress has now come up with the idea of 'symbolic fast' powered by chole-puri… #RahulOnAFarce pic.twitter.com/vvgRq34NCg — BJP (@BJP4India) April 9, 2018

