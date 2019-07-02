Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for the caste certificate order. He said the decision is 'unconstitutional' and 'not appropriate'.

The Centre government has ordered the Yogi government to stop issuing Scheduled Caste certificate to 17 OBC castes. Speaking in Rajya Sabha today, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said, the Decision taken by Uttar Pradesh government is ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘not appropriate’.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed commissioners and district magistrates to issue scheduled caste certificates to 17 OBC castes, Bind, Kumhar, Kahar, Kewat, Nishad, Bhar, Mallah, Prajapati, Dhimar, Batham, Turha, Godia, Manjhi and Machua, Kashyap, Rajbhar, Dhivar.

The decision will enable these 17 castes to get quota benefits. Yogi Adityanath government had decided to implement this based on the order given by Allahabad High Court in 2017.

Union Minister Gehlot said, if the UP government want to go forward with the decision, they must follow the proper procedure and will have to send a proposal to the centre.

The Samajwadi Party(SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), also tried to issue the scheduled caste certificate for these 17 most backward classes(MBC).

Meanwhile, the UP government said that their aim was to uplift the social and economic condition of these 17 castes. They claimed that adding these 17 castes to SC list will help them to get various government schemes and avail quota. However, these 17 most backward classes(MBC) constitute around 13% of the total population of Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party government led by Mulayam Singh Yadav had first tried to pass the order in 2005, to include 11 castes in the SC list but the order was stayed.

