BJP Unveils 40-Star Campaigners For Haryana Assembly Elections, Including Babita Phogat And CM Nayab Singh Saini

The 40-member list includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari.

Other names on the list include Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pushkar Singh Dhami and wrestler-turned politician Babita Phogat.

On Wednesday, the BJP released its third list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Rohtash Jangra from Sirsa, Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh and Satish Fagna from Faridabad NIT.

Earlier on September 10, the party released its second list of 21 candidates.

According to the second list of the BJP, the party has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate Vinesh Poghat from the Julana Assembly seat.

The party has fielded Pawan Saini from Naraingarh, Jai Bhagwan Sharma from Pehowa, Satpal Jamba from Pundri, Yogendra Rana from Assandh, Devender Kaushik from Ganaur, Krishna Gahlawat from Rai, Pradeep Sangwan Baroda, Captain Yogesh Bairagi from Julana, Krishna Kumar Bedi from Narwana (SC).

The list also includes the names of Sardar Baldev Singh from Dabwali, Amir Chand Mehta from Ellenabad, Manish Grover from Rohtak, Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul, Krishna Kumar from Bawal (SC), Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi (SC), Sanjay Singh from Nuh, Naseem Ahmad from Ferozepur Jhirka, Aizaz Khan from Punahana, Manoj Rawat from Hathin, Harinder Singh Ramrattan from Hodal (SC) and Dhanesh Adlakha from Badkhal.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2019 assembly polls, BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 30 seats.