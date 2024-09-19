Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

BJP Unveils Manifesto For Haryana Elections, Plans To Create 50,000 Jobs For Youth

Ahead of the Haryana elections 2024, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the assembly election on Thursday, just a day after the Congress party announced seven guarantees for the upcoming polls.

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, along with Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, launched the manifesto in Rohtak.

What The Manifesto Promises?

In this manifesto, key promises include guaranteed government jobs for Agniveers and financial assistance of ₹2,100 per month under the ‘Lado Laxmi Yojana.’

During the event, Nadda emphasized the importance of the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra,’ stating, “All women will receive ₹2,100 per month under the ‘Lado Laxmi Yojana.’ We will continue the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on 24 crops and guarantee government jobs for 2 lakh youth.” He also assured that LPG cylinders would be available for ₹500 to Antyodaya Below Poverty Line families.

To enhance employment in the state, the party plans to establish ten industrial cities similar to IMT Kharkhoda, aiming to create over 50,000 jobs for youth in nearby villages.

Additionally in healthcare, the BJP plans to increase the annual coverage under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. The manifesto also includes provisions for offering scooters to female college students through the Awal Balika Yojana and selling LPG cylinders for ₹500 under the Har Ghar Grahini Yojana.

Talking about the manifesto, BJP president JP Nadda said “For Congress, this document is just a formality. It’s merely a ritual to deceive the people.” He reflected on the state’s past, noting, “What was the image of Haryana 10 years ago? It was one of getting jobs based on ‘Kharchi’ and ‘Parchi,’ known for land scams.”

Meanwhile, the Congress party announced its seven guarantees for the Haryana assembly polls, which include the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, two lakh jobs, a caste survey, 300 units of free power, and free medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana is scheduled for October 5, with results to be counted on October 8 alongside those from Jammu and Kashmir.

(With Inputs From ANI)

