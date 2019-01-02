Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said it is unfortunate that the Congress has ended this tradition of singing Vande Mataram on the first day of every month before starting the day's work. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has rubbished allegations levelled by the Opposition BJP, saying that tradition has not been ended and it will be reintroduced in a new form.

No more Vande Mataram at MP Secretariat: BJP workers on Wednesday held a protest outside the Madhya Pradesh Secretariat in Bhopal against Chief Minister Kamal Nath, two days after officials in the Secretariat did not sing Vande Mataram on January 1. Lashing out at the Congress government for putting this practice on hold, the former chief minister said it is unfortunate that the Congress has ended this tradition of singing Vande Mataram on the first day of every month before starting the day’s work. The tradition was started by Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in 2006.

The former chief minister further demanded the Congress government to reintroduce this tradition. He further added that if the government fails to restore this practice, he would sing Vande Mataram with patriots at Vallabh Bhavan (Secretariat) at 11:00 am on January 6.

Bhopal: BJP workers hold protest outside the Secretariat against Chief Minister Kamal Nath over Vande Mataram row. pic.twitter.com/eSxx8vBdgF — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2019

Speaking on why it is necessary to maintain this tradition, he said it is a mantra that instils a sense of patriotism among government officials. That’s why the BJP government had decided to start weekly cabinet meetings with it, he further said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has rubbished allegations levelled by the Opposition BJP, saying that tradition has not been ended and it will be reintroduced in a new form.

