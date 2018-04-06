During teleconferencing with TDP party MPs, Andhra Pradesh CM Chndrababu Naidu accused BJP of following British rule. He further blamed BJP of practicing 'divide and rule'. Hitting out at BJP, CM Naidu said that soon the whole nation will reject the BJP government. Earlier, CM Naidu had stated that he would be visiting the national capital in order to mount pressure on the Centre.

As time is passing, struggles faced by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, in order to get his state the special status from Centre, seem to be getting harder day by day. It’s been over months that Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu has been locking horns with the Centre just to get the special status for Andhra Pradesh. This had also led to a feud between the two parties — Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While teleconferencing with his party MPs, CM Naidu accused BJP of following British ruling policy and blamed BJP of practising ‘divide and rule’.

Addressing his party MPs through a teleconference, TDP leader said that the people of Andhra Pradesh have not accepted the BJP government. Expressing his criticism over BJP’s ruling, he said, “Soon, there will be a day when BJP will not be accepted in the entire country.” Andhra Pradesh CM also blamed BJP for repeated adjournments at the House. During the teleconference, Nara Chandrababu Naidu also said stated, “If parliament is adjourned sine die today then our MPs must meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the issue.” The whole matter of Andhra Pradesh’s special status was highlighted after two of TDP ministers resigned from the Centre following which the party also walked out of their alliance with NDA and ended their partnership with BJP after they had failed to fulfil the promise of allotting special status to the state.

Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu in a teleconference with party MPs said' BJP is practising Divide and Rule. Already people of AP are not accepting BJP. Soon, there will be a day when BJP will not be accepted in the entire country.' — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

Earlier, CM Naidu had stated that he would be visiting the national capital in order to mount pressure on the Centre for the special status. Before reaching to the Centre, the leader had said that he will be meeting floor leaders of all the parties in Central Hall of the Parliament. He said that he would personally explain them the problems and injustice faced by the people of Andhra Pradesh. Currently, several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs are protesting in Parliament’s premises for the special status.

